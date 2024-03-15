COURTNEY LEIGH NEWBERY, 21, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZAINAB FARAZ, 23, of Trinity Place, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

She must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN GINGELL, 27, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly was jailed for 28 days after he pleaded guilty to resisting PC Shane Haines in the execution of his duty and possession of cocaine in Ystrad Mynach on March 1.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CALLUM MARKEY, 25, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on February 17.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL PINKNEY, 33, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEE ANDREW SANDERSON, 51, of Gaer Vale, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD O’KEEFE, 54, of Rock Villas, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNA LIDDIARD, 34, of Lysaght Way, Newport must pay £552 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAL PALENCAR, 33, of Marlborough Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTONY LAST, 58, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL HULL, 66, of Ashgrove Terrace, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NAFUR AHMED, 44, of Methuen Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on August 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.