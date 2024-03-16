RYAN HOWELLS, 30, of Nantmelyn Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on September 11, 2023.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

CARL ILES, 48, of Coniston Close, Newport was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of ecstasy on Caerleon Road on May 7, 2023.

KIERON ROBBINS, 31, of High Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was banned from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Swffryd Road on February 17.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

VICTORIA CHALLENGER, 35, of High Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Willow Close, Ebbw Vale on February 18.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

LUKE WITCOMBE, 33, of Pencerrig Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving without insurance on Llwybr Y Coetir on September 26, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a drug rehabilitation requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

HELEN WILLIAMS, 57, of Sycamore Avenue, Tredegar was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Foxhunters Care Community, Iberis Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny on February 17.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

HYWEL PERRY, 46, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis at Ystrad Mynach police station on February 18.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

RUSSELL BAILEY, 52, of Poplars Close, Mardy, Abergavenny was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Pontypool on October 12, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

JORDAN SISSON, 30, of Primrose Close, Hereford was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A40 in Raglan, Monmouthshire on October 5, 2023.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

NIGEL ANTHONY RICHARD CROOME, 59, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS ANDREW ELSLEY, 41, of Glanshon Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY MICHEAL KNIGHT, 56, of Schooner Circle, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.