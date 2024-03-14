- Natural Resources Wales have issued flood warnings across South Wales for the third day in a row as 'significant' spring tides are forecasted.
- The amber flood warnings are:
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- Usk Estuary
- High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres this morning.
- The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.1 metres at 9:30pm yesterday evening.
- Flooding yesterday caused Docks Way to be closed in both directions.
