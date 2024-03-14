Live

Flood warnings in place across South Wales

Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Natural Resources Wales have issued flood warnings across South Wales for the third day in a row as 'significant' spring tides are forecasted.
  • The amber flood warnings are:
  • Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
  • Usk Estuary
  • High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres this morning.
  • The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.1 metres at 9:30pm yesterday evening.
  • Flooding yesterday caused Docks Way to be closed in both directions.

