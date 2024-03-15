Housing demolition in Rogerstone Application No: 22/0919: Demolition of 1-23 Oak Road and redevelopment to provide 43 residential homes comprising five houses and nine flats on the north site and 29 flats on the south site alongside landscaping, access, parking and associated works at Land at North and South site St John’s, Oak Road, Rogerstone.

Irish club refurbishment Application No: 23/0653: Refurbishment of the Irish Club to create a mixed use scheme, comprising a function hall, café/bar, multipurpose space including dance studio (D2 use), with the refurbishment and retention of 13 self-contained short term lets/contractors accommodation at 187-191 Commercial Road, Newport.

Listed building consent Application No: 24/0082: Listed building consent for the proposed conversion of out buildings to a granny annex, new garden storage building, internal alterations, recovering portion of main roof, repairs and replacement windows at Crindau House, Chelston Place......

Retrospective application Application No: 24/0118: Retrospective application for the fixing of door gear and the painting of the previously fixed door gear with a satin black finish, together with the provision of finger guards at entrance No. 2 at Civic Centre, Godfrey Road.

