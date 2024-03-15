Dea Matrona, from Belfast, will take to the stage at Clwb Ifor Bach in the city on May 11 as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

The band, composed of school friends Mollie McGinn and Orlaith Forsythe, are known for their raw and melodious sound.

They have built an online following of more than 500,000 followers and recorded more than eight million views on TikTok.

The Cardiff gig will follow the release of their debut album 'For Your Sins' on May 3 - the same date the tour kicks off in Liverpool.

The duo recently released their new single 'Black Rain' as a teaser for the release. The band said in a statement, "Black Rain stemmed from a writing session we had a few years ago.

"It’s that feeling when your heart sinks. A feeling that everyone gets."

The album, which is entirely self-made, draws influences from Fleetwood Mac, HAIM, The White Stripes and Arctic Monkeys.

Tickets for the Cardiff gig are now on sale.