The confectionery company is known for chocolate products including Kit Kat, Smarties, Quality Street and Milkybar.

In November last year, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing Caramac and Animal chocolate bars from its range of products after more than 60 years due to declining sales.

Nestle, in a statement at the time, said: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

The company, speaking to Sky News, said Animal Bars were being discontinued for a similar reason - "due to the low performance of the product and a steady decline in its sales over the past few years".

Discontinued Nestle chocolate returns to B&M stores in the UK

Shoppers saw the return of Caramac bars to B&M stores in the UK earlier this year, just months after it had been discontinued.

Now the high street retailer has also brought back Nestle's Milk Chocolate Animal Bars.

Animal Bars are being advertised on the B&M website on sale for 29p (subject to availability in-store).

Caramac and Animal chocolate bars are not the only items to be axed by Nestle recently.

In February the company revealed it would be discontinuing Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars in March 2024.

But it is not all bad news for Nestle fans.

A Nestle spokeswoman confirmed there was set to be several new releases in 2024.

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

True to their word, already in 2024 Nestle has released a new KitKat 4 Finger White chocolate bar, two new Aero chocolate bars - including the brand new choco-Hazelnut flavour and a variation of the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut.

The popular KitKat Chunky White with Lotus Biscoff has also returned to UK stores due to "popular demand".