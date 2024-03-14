The headline announcements mark the first time in Glastonbury history that two of three headline slots have been taken by women

Alongside the headliners, the festival event organisers also confirmed that 'Man I Feel Like A Women' singer Shania Twain would also be covering the 'legend slot' on Sunday afternoon.

While Dua Lipa and Coldplay have become well-known household names in the UK, some Glastonbury fans may be unfamiliar with American artist SZA.

Who is SZA?





SZA, or Solana Rowe is an award-winning R&B singer-songwriter who gained attention following her self-released EPs 'See.SZA.Run' and 'S'.

In 2014, she got her first spot on the American music charts, Billboard 2000 when her EP 'Z' peaked at No.39.

A few years later in 2017, SZA released her debut album 'Ctrl' which reached No.3 on the Billboard charts and her single, 'Love Galore' with rapper Travis Scott was her first song to enter the top 100.

'Ctlr' went on to become certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and saw SZA later be nominated for four Grammy Awards.

While gaining popularity in America, SZA gained global attention when she was featured on Kendrick Lamar's 'All the Stars' for Marvel's Black Panther soundtrack.

The song was nominated for a Gloden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Song.

SZA later featured on Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' which became the longest-running all-female collaboration and earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In December 2022, SZA dropped her second album, 'SOS' which gained praise around the world and entered the UK's Top 10 albums chart.

How many Grammys does SZA have?





Throughout her career, SZA has been nominated for 24 Grammy's and won four.

SZA has won the following Grammys:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022

Best Progressive R&B Album in 2023

Best R&B Song in 2024

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2024

Glastonbury Festival is being held from June 26 to June 30.