The Sunday Times, on Friday (March 15), revealed its Best Places to Live 2024 guide which features 72 locations across the UK, including seven in Wales.

The chosen locations range from the tiny Scottish island of Kerrera and the remote Welsh village of Presteigne (Powys) to big, lively cities such as Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.

Editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, Helen Davies, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.

"Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.

“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”

Mumbles, Swansea, was one of three south Wales locations named among the best places to live in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

The Sunday Times’ expert judges visit all locations and assess factors including schools, transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Davies added: "What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

"That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.

“We do consider affordability, though high house prices are no barrier to inclusion - as long as they provide value for money.

"Different people may be looking for different things, but what all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”

North Berwick, East Lothian, was revealed as the overall best place to live in the UK according to The Sunday Times list.

Seven locations in Wales featured on the list including three in south Wales.

The South Wales locations among the best places to live in the UK

The seven Welsh locations among the best places to live in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, are:

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Conwy

Mumbles, Swansea

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Presteigne, Powys

Vale of Glamorgan

You can see the full Best Places to Live in the UK from The Sunday Times list here.

Abergavenny, Mumbles and Vale of Glamorgan were the three south Wales locations to feature among The Sunday Times' list.

Abergavenny

While Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, was also listed as the best place to live in Wales.

The Sunday Times judges said: “Few locations in the UK are as friendly, practical and picturesque as this friendly market town on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

"There has been a market here since the 13th century and food remains a strong point, with the Abergavenny Food Festival celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

"Community spirit is off the charts and there’s a strong and varied sporting scene.”

Mumbles

The Sunday Times judges said the "community spirit and stunning scenery" made Mumbles, Swansea, a "super-suburb" that was hard to resist.

The judges said: "Community spirit, stunning scenery and a hard-to-beat location make Swansea’s seaside super-suburb hard to resist.

"The Mumbles coastline is varied and gorgeous and it’s handy for both the M4 and big-city practicalities.

"There are sports clubs, a stunning golf course, shops both interesting and useful and a good selection of bars and restaurants."

Vale of Glamorgan

When it came to the Vale of Glamorgan it was a range of things that caught The Sunday Times judges' eye.

They said: "The scenery and seaside of the countryside around Cardiff offers an enticing cocktail of comfort and convenience, plus a healthy dash of aspiration.

"The Vale has good schools, convenient transport links and two of Wales’s most justly sought-after postcodes in Penarth and Cowbridge."