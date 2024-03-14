David Brown was fishing near George Street Bridge, on Monday March 11, when he noticed that a man had fallen into the River Usk.

Without hesitation Mr Brown, along with two others, jumped straight into the thigh deep mud and headed for the man.

Mr Brown would also like to thank the other two men who helped him save the stranger in difficulty.

Mr Brown said: “There were other lads there helping also, T and Daniel I think their names were. They need credit because one stayed and was only in jeans and a t shirt.

“I had fishing waders on, but the other man lost his shoes because we were up to the knees in mud.

“I got to the casualty first and grabbed him just in time as he was going into shock and all three of us pulled him onto shore.

“Then all we could do was wait for the fire crews to turn up with a sled and boat.

“We were on the mud for a good half hour before the boat and sled could get to us, it was in such a dangerous place and even a police officer got stuck after slipping. A firefighter was up to his chest in the mud for a while.

“I'd do it again in heartbeat to, for anyone.”

David Brown saved a struggling stranger from the River Usk (Image: Robert Gage)

Robert Gage, David Brown’s stepdad, said his stepson thinks of ‘people more than himself.’

Mr Gage said: “I was shocked when he told me that he had rescued someone from the river and without hesitation jumped into the mud to help him.

“My son is used to dealing with these things as he is trained.

“He thinks of people more than himself.”

“He took off his coat to wrap around the man as the emergency services didn’t have anything to give him.

“Dave needs to get a new coat as he never got it back, bless him.

Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The man who had fallen into the river was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “SWFRS attended an incident at George Street bridge at approximately 15:20, involving four casualties rescued from the water.

“One was conveyed to hospital to be treated for hypothermia, whilst the other three were assessed by paramedics on scene.”

The Welsh ambulance Service and SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association) also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a concern for safety after a man was seen in the River Usk, near George Street Bridge, in Newport, at around 3.20pm on Monday 11 March.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance service and SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association).

“The man was brought to safety and taken to hospital for treatment.”