McKenzie Morris, 16, and Ruby Peck, 15 went missing on Tuesday March 12.

The force believed the pair may have been together and could have been in the Monmouthshire, Newport or Gloucestershire areas.

In an update today Gwent Police announced that McKenzie and Ruby had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Kenzie Morris, 16, and Ruby Peck, 15, who had been reported as missing to police have now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."