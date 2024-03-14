Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) issued a notice to de-register Llanhennock Lodge, run by Leonard Cheshire on January 18, 2024, and the service will close on April 26, 2024.

Llanhennock Lodge, located in Caerleon, is a nursery home that caters for 34 adults with physical difficulties.

The home was issued an improvement notice in November 2023 after failings were found in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

CIW issued Priority Action Notices to address the failings in care and support that failed in protecting and maintaining the safety and wellbeing of individuals.

Llanhennock Lodge will close on April 26, 2024 (Image: Google Maps)

Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas.

CIW were ‘not satisfied that there has been sufficient progress made at the service, as the provider has failed to address all non-compliance within deadlines.’

Inspectors found that ‘people were not always receiving safe care or having their needs met in line with professional advice, such as physiotherapy plan.’

The home also relied heavily on agency staff ‘to ensure minimal safe staffing levels are achieved’ and had an interim management team in place.

'Monitoring systems to ensure care is delivered consistently and reliably are not sufficiently robust and without suitable systems in place or a stable, permanent workforce, people will continue to receive inconsistent and, at times, unsafe care and support which will not help them to achieve their wellbeing or personal outcomes.’

Inspectors noted that there ‘remains a reliance from visiting professionals to ensure people are safe’ as people ‘cannot be guaranteed they receive safe care at all times.’

Feedback from staff confirmed they do not routinely read care plans and vacancies within the activities team ‘resulted in people having limited access to appropriate activities and people feeling bored and isolated.’

Statement from Care Inspectorate Wales

A spokesperson for CIW said: “As a result of a decision made at CIW’s Securing Improvement and Enforcement Panel on the 18 January 2024 a Notice of Decision to remove Llanhennock Lodge from the providers registration was made. Therefore, the service is due to close on 26 April 2024.

“This followed the issuing of an Improvement Notice in November 2023 in relation to failings in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

“Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas.

“CIW is working with the provider, and the local authority and health board commissioners to ensure that people continue to receive the care and support required, during this time.”

Leonard Cheshire was contacted for comment.