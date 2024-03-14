Llŷr, 16, died after the truck crashed into the eastern Cleddau River, near Gilfach Quarry, at a property in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen.

The teenager was a keen rugby and football player and sports teams across west Wales that he played for have also paid their respects.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, Llŷr's family paid tribute to his "caring and warm personality".

They said: “It is with great sadness that we as a family announce the passing of our beloved Llŷr.

"On March 12, our world was turned upside down when learning of the death of our kind, funny and charming Llŷr.

"Your caring and warm personality will stay with us for the rest of our days. Your ability to light up any room you walked into is something we will cherish and remember forever.

"Our lives will never be the same without you Llyr, you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy."

Llŷr's family also thanked friends, family and the wider community for their messages of support following his death.

They added: "It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”

Investigations are still ongoing into the teenager’s death, with the fire service confirming reports that he entered the eastern Cleddau River, near Gilfach Quarry, while in a tipper truck.

The incident has been reported to the Health and Safety Executive, with a spokesperson saying: “We are aware of this incident and assisting the Dyfed-Powys Police investigation.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Llŷr from numerous sports clubs that he played for.

A spokesperson for Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club said: “Very sad news yesterday that one of our under-16 players lost his life in a tragic accident. Llŷr Davies was a lovable boy and a friend to everyone.

“The club extends its deepest sympathies to the family and all of his friends.”

Cardigan Town Football Club also sent their condolences to Davies’ loved ones on Facebook, with a spokesperson for the club adding: “Tragic news that one of our past junior players, Llŷr Davies, died in an accident yesterday.

"As a club we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Aberporth Football Club offered their support in a Facebook post and will hold a one-minute silence for Llŷr before their match this weekend.

A club spokesman said “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our former junior member and local boy Llŷr Davies, who was tragically killed in an accident yesterday.

“Llŷr was such a lovely, polite and happy young man with his whole life ahead of him. Life is very cruel, and all our thoughts are with Sean, boys & Sara at this heart breaking time."

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Emergency services were called at an address in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen following reports of an incident on private property.

"Sadly, a 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed. H.M Coroner has been advised and due to the nature of the incident, it has also been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokesperson for Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Crymych, Whitland, Narberth, Fishguard and Haverfordwest crews were called to an incident in Efailwen, Clunderwen.

"Crews responded to one dumper truck located in a shallow river and a casualty in a separate location to the dumper truck. Crew members assisted paramedics to administer CPR to the casualty.

"Police have confirmed that the casualty sadly died at the scene."