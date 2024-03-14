Alice Smith, 31, was riding along the B4306 near Hendy when she was involved in a collision with a red Seat Ibiza.



In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, her family said: “Alice was training for a triathlon in Barcelona later this year and was on her way to Llangyndeyrn when she died.

"Alice was happiest amongst her close friends, work colleagues and her horse-riding circle. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.

"As well as her triathlon and Iron Man training, Alice was becoming a gifted dressage rider and was about to compete at the Petplan finals at Addington Manor with her beloved horse Tess.

"The loss of Alice has left a massive hole in our lives and all that knew her.”



Police have issued a witness appeal following the collision.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys said: "It is now believed that the red Seat Ibiza may have travelled from Pontyberem to Drefach, and then left Drefach on the B4310 towards Tumble.

"The vehicle continued from Tumble to Llannon on the A476 before turning onto the B4306 towards Hendy.

"The investigation team continue to appeal for witnesses who may have information.

"They are particularly keen to see dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage of the red car before the collision from those who reside, or may have travelled, along the above route between 1.15pm and 2pm."

Anyone with information about the collision should call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.