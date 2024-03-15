No vehicles will be allowed to proceed along the A4042 trunk road between Caerleon Roundabout, Newport, and Cwmbran roundabout due to works taking place.

The order came into force on March 7, 2024 and will operate intermittently overnight between 8pm-6am. This will be indicated by traffic lights for a maximum period of 18 months.

Where possible, notice of closures will be displayed around one week before the stat of any work.

Also, in this week’s public notices is Salt and Pepper Tavern on Commercial Street, Newport have applied to Newport City Council to sell alcohol.

Alcohol would be sold between 12pm-11pm Monday to Sunday.

Anyone who wishes to object this must write to the Civic Centre by March 21.

Elsewhere, North West Stevedores are applying for a licence to use unit 15 on Severnbridge Industrial Estate in Caldicott as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and four trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land nearby who believe that their use of enjoyment of that land can write to the traffic commissioner at Hilcrest House, Leeds stating their reasons within 21 days.

Lastly, PDS Limited Trading as PDS Build Limited of Woodland Works, Cwmbran is applying to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles at Woodland Works.

Owners or occupiers of land nearby who believe that their use of enjoyment of that land can write to the traffic commissioner at Hilcrest House, Leeds stating their reasons within 21 days