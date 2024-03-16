Maindee Primary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch to officially open the doors to a new 'Pay As You Feel' shop inside the Big Bocs Bwyd, in a bid to help the local community and those that need a hand.

Joanne Cueto, headteacher at Maindee Primary School, said: "The aim of the box is to grow the food, cook it, and learn about healthy and fresh food with the classes."

Miss Jay and Mr Marshall at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch Big Bocs Bwyd outside Maindee Primary School. (Image: Newsquest)

This is done via the Big Bocs Bwyd project, which aims to better the wellbeing of the families that use it while cutting down on food waste and in turn, food insecurity.

As the cost-of-living and food prices soar, people are struggling to make ends meet and being forced to choose between heating and eating.

Joanne Cueto, headteacher at Maindee Primary School. (Image: File)

While the Big Bocs Bwyd launch is a recent event for Maindee Primary School, the school has been supporting families with food parcels and 'bundles of joy'.

Ana Jones, equity lead at the school, said: "We've been able to support families by supplying 1600 sustainable food parcels and we have been able to give out 70 bundles of joy."

Big Bocs Bwyd outside Maindee Primary School on Corporation Road in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The shop has already drawn praise from families that have used the service. Families have said:

"I've been using the shop for a while. I find it really helps with the cost of the weekly shop."

"Shopping here means I can put the heating on."

Mrs Jones added: "The need for this within our community is growing."

The Big Bocs Bwyd from the inside, includes canned and refrigerated goods as well as recipe cards to inspire those that visit. (Image: Newsquest)

"We try and make sure things don't cost the parents or the school money, by doing things sustainably," she said.

"We want to say a big thank you to everyone that supported us."

The Big Bocs Bwyd 'Pay As You Can' shop is located outside the Maindee Primary School main entrance on Corporation Road.