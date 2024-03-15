A MAN has appeared in court accused of growing cannabis plants in a Gwent village.
Naim Ruci, 50, is accused of producing the class B drug at an address in Marine Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale.
The defendant appeared before Newport magistrates following his arrest on Monday.
Ruci, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on April 10.
He was remanded in custody.
