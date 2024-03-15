Naim Ruci, 50, is accused of producing the class B drug at an address in Marine Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale.

The defendant appeared before Newport magistrates following his arrest on Monday.

Ruci, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on April 10.

MORE NEWS: Two men and two women appear in court accused of being part of drugs gang

He was remanded in custody.