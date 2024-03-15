Maesygwartha Road in Abergavenny has been urgently closed to allow a repair to a burst water main to take place.

Monmouthshire County Council say that Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made the closure.

According to the council, it is expected that the road will remain closed up to and including Monday, March 18.

A signed diversion is in place, which is advising drivers to take the diversion route down Church Road to get around the section of closed road.

If coming from the west, drivers should turn left down Church Road and follow the road in its backward 'U' shape before re-joining the main road at the end of the closure. If coming from the east, drivers should turn right down Church Road and follow the road round until reaching the end of the closure.

Signs warning of the road being closed are already in place to warn drivers on approach to Maesygwartha Road that they should take the diversion route, which will also be signposted.