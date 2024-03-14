THE POLICE have issued an appeal to find a Newport man who is being recalled to prison.
Jamie Kent, from the Crosskeys area, is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old is urged to contact the force.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Jamie Kent from the Crosskeys area.
"He has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
"If you can help, call 101 quoting log 2400052398, or direct message us on Facebook or X."
