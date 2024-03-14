The 2024 series of Celebrity Bake Off is set to consist of five episodes on Channel 4 and will feature the likes of This Morning's Dermot O'Leary, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Mel B from the Spice Girls.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return to host the Channel 4 show while Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will also be back to judge the celebrities on their baking skills.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Sunday 17th March. 7.40pm. Channel 4.

Hammond, who appeared on the celebrity version of the show before joining the Great British Bake Off as host, said: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

"And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius [sic] when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were."

Dame Prue added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to share that we're serving up another delightful season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer this spring on Channel 4.

"Brace yourself for a delectable lineup of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others!

"Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

Who will be on the Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C 2024?





The line-up for the Great British Bake Off SU2C 2024 has been revealed.

Will they live up to Paul and Prue's exacting standards? Let's face it, almost certainly not. But we'll have a giggle along the way.

The celebrities facing the signature, technical and showstopper challenges in this year's series are:

Adam Hills (comedian and TV presenter - The Last Leg)

Danny Dyer (actor and former EastEnders star)

David O'Doherty (author)

Dermot O'Leary (Radio and TV broadcaster - BBC Radio 2 and This Morning)

Fern Brady (comedian)

Gabby Logan (TV presenter)

Greg James (BBC Radio 1 presenter and author)

Jodie Whittaker (actress and Doctor Who star)

Joe Locke (actor)

Leigh Francis (comedian)

Mel B OBE (Spice Girls, patron of Women’s Aid and TV presenter)

Munya Chawawa (satirist)

Oti Mabuse (TV presenter - Dancing on Ice)

Paloma Faith (singer)

The Reverend Richard Coles (broadcaster and writer)

Rhod Gilbert (comedian)

Sara Cox (BBC Radio 2 broadcaster)

Spencer Matthews (broadcaster and Made in Chelsea star)

Suzi Ruffell (comedian)

Yinka Bokinni (presenter and documentary filmmaker)

Stars who have taken part in previous series of Celebrity Bake Off include comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr, Friends actor David Schwimmer and Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu.

When will the Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C 2024 be on TV?





Fans of the show don't have long to wait to see their favourite celebrities enter the tent for the latest series of the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2024 will start on Sunday, March 17 at 7.40pm on Channel 4.