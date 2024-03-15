The Llanarth Club, on Llanarth Road, has been undergoing a major refurbishment under the management of Blackwood local Andrew Gutteridge since January.

Teaming up with a band of passionate locals, Mr Gutteridge is determined to bring the club's history of being a true social and nightlife hotspot back.

Posting on the Facebook group the Llanarth Club Mr Gutteridge confirmed the intention to reopen to the public on Saturday, March 16.

The club is set to show the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Italy live on screen in their lounge, and will also play host to live music for the first time in months.

He wrote: "Reopening Saturday 16th March. Super Saturday all the 6 nations rugby live in the lounge and on the 8x8ft HD screen with surround sound in the big room.

Then on at 21.15 we have the superb band “ Revolver “ playing for you plus disco ……

"WE ARE BACK !!!!!!"

In the picture attached to the post, it was revealed that the club will be open from midday until 11.30pm. Dozens of locals and those from further afield alike commented on the post to share their delight that the opening is going to plan.

Live music is also expected from 3pm on Sunday, March 17, if you prefer no late nights.

Mr Gutteridge had been posting pictures and updates to the renovation to the Facebook group throughout, ensuring that loyal locals were the first to know of any changes to the intended opening date.

The plan is to bring back the pub feel that many locals enjoyed at the Llanarth in years gone by, with Mr Gutteridge confirming this when he submitted a premises licence to Caerphilly Council on February 24.

According to the application, the proposal is to serve alcohol from 4pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon to 10pm.

Late night refreshment is proposed Monday to Thursday 11pm-11.30pm, Friday and Saturday 6pm to midnight and Sunday 6pm to 10pm.

The application also proposes a right to play live and recorded music Monday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm to midnight and Sunday 6pm to 10pm.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application for a premises licence is invited to do so in writing to The Licensing Section, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Penalta House, Tredomen Park, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, CF82 7PG.

Any comments must be made by Wednesday, March 27.