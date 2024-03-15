Jake Rogers and James Hayman, who have been friends since the age of five, are set to open Dragon Vault Games, on Commercial Street, in a matter of weeks on March 30, 2024 at 10am.

Dragon Vault Games will be holding a opening day and the first lucky 50 customers will be able to get some exciting freebies.

Outside Dragon Vault Games (Image: Jake Rogers)

In October 2023 the old Costa Coffee on Commercial Street closed suddenly, and it is still unknown as to why the store shut. The franchise confirmed to the Argus that ‘all team members have been redeployed to their nearby stores.’

Dragon Vault Games will have a gaming space for up to 40 players and guests will be able to get their hands on a range of games including Pokémon, Warhammer, Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Work is currently underway on the new store with Dragon Vault Games' blue and white sign already up.

Dragon Vault Games owners Jake Rogers and James Hayman (Image: Jake Rogers)

Mr Rogers and Mr Hayman opened a trading card shop in Newport Market last year and thanks to it's success the pair have expanded their business.

Mr Rogers said: "We will be selling all sorts of hobby and table top brands, such as Pokémon, Warhammer, Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh.

“We also have space for gaming for up to 40 players.

“There will be scheduled events every day. And outside of these events, tables will be free to use to customers.

Dragon Vault Games is set to open on March 30 (Image: Newsquest)

“The events will be trading card tournaments, trade events, Warhammer tournaments, D&D nights, and way more.

“We will be opening on Saturday the 30th of February at 10am. There will be an opening day sale as well as free packs to the first 50 customers and raffles.

"We already had a retail store, Newport trading cards inside Newport Market, and it has done so well over the last year so we wanted to expand and offer more to our fantastic customers."