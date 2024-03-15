Pat Moriarty, a 77-year old retired housing developer from Monmouth, was on high blood pressure medication for most of his adult life. However in 2021, he found out that his kidneys were failing as a result. Mr Moriarty had to get dialysis to stay alive.

Mr Moriarty, father of four and grandad to eight, said: "Nobody explained to me that my high blood pressure could cause my kidneys to fail. There was a lot of talk about heart attacks and strokes, but very little about kidneys.

Pat Moriarty with his wife, with whom he had hoped to travel after they retired. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

"By the time anyone was thinking about it, it was too late to stop the decline of my kidney function and it became clear I was going to need dialysis.”

He is now dependent on a dialysis machine to stay alive, which takes on the role of the kidneys, to flush out harmful toxins and carrying out four fluid exchanges a day.

Two thirds of patients had to start dialysis within three months of diagnosis. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

Although surviving, the process has a big impact on a person's ability to work, socialise and lead a normal life.

A survey of kidney patients, commissioned by Kidney Research UK, found that the later patients were diagnosed, the greater their likelihood of 'crashlanding onto' (having to go through) dialysis which causes a significant disruption to daily life.

Mr Moriarty and Kidney Research UK are calling for more investment into early detection of kidney disease. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

The results showed a knock-on effect to patient mental health, work prospects and household income.

Those that 'crash-land' onto the treatment need immediate treatment with little time to prepare themselves.

Nearly half of patients that responded to the survey said they didn't have enough time to prepare for dialysis, mentally or practically. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

Sandra Currie, chief executive of Kidney Research UK said: “These figures are a stark warning, kidney disease has reached the point of being a public health emergency for the UK and unless serious action is taken the NHS risks being overwhelmed with demand."

Half of those that responded to the survey said they didn't believe they had enough time to prepare mentally and/or practically for the treatment and big change in lifestyle.

The later patients are diagnosed, the bigger impact to their working capacity and household income. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

Dr Kristin Veighey, an academic GP registrar and a consultant nephrologist, said: “GPs understand the importance of testing at-risk patients – early diagnosis and intervention is a key part of our role – but we need the resources to deliver it.”

While two-thirds said they started dialysis within three months of being informed they would need it.

Figures taken from the research done by Kidney Research UK. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

Alison Railton, head of policy and external affairs at Kidney Research UK, said: "The results from our survey show, alarmingly, that patients are unnecessarily suffering due to late diagnosis. And we know the number of patients in the more advanced stages of kidney disease is projected to grow by almost 700,000 within ten years if drastic change is not made.”

Pat Moriarty says: “I have to dialyse when I wake up, then again at lunchtime, teatime and before I go to bed. It has affected my ability to travel. It’s a pity as my wife and I had hoped to see more of the world after retiring.”

Pat Moriarty with his wife, children and grandchildren. (Image: Kidney Research UK)

Kidney Research UK, along with patients like Pat Moriarty, are calling for greater investment in preventing and detecting the early signs of kidney failure. This includes giving suitable resources to GPs, so that they are able to test more people at risk.