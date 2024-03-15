The project aims to 'tap into' the talents of people who have moved away from the area (diaspora) and to connect back with their hometowns.

CEO at GlobalWelsh, Walter May, said: "Economic growth and regeneration generally do not succeed unless it harnesses the energy, resources and commitment of the people it’s designed to support."

He noted successful business leaders who left but maintain strong connections to their places of origin as an untapped resource.

Blaenau Gwent has seen a significant loss of talent due to its history in heavy industry.

The council hopes this initiative will leverage the diaspora's knowledge, expertise, and financial resources for the good of the County.

Councillor John Morgan, member for place and regeneration and economic development, said: "We are excited to embark on this pioneering journey of reconnecting with our diaspora.

"Their wealth of knowledge and resources can play a pivotal role in driving the economic and social transformation of our communities."