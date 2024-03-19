The Marlings, a four-bedroom detached family house, stands within the grounds of Grade II* listed Sedbury Park.

The property is available for a purchase price of £1.1 million, complete with two sprawling acres of gardens - around the size of a modern football pitch along with the immediate space around it.

The Marlings comes with two acres of gardens - the same area as a football pitch (Image: Rightmove)

Estate agents Moon and Co, based in Chepstow, say the size and surroundings make for a “country estate parkland feel”.

The new residents at The Marlings will be able admire the park views from an arch window in the entrance hall.

The house features a 5.03m x 4.12m conservatory, separate 4.21m x 2.70m dining room and a spacious 6.80m x 5.41m kitchen and breakfast room.

There is also a 3.96m x 3.54m bedroom on the ground floor with en suite facilities.

Kitchen and breakfast room at The Marlings (Image: Rightmove)

On the first floor, there are another three bedrooms and one family bathroom. The smallest room measures 2.88m x 2.81m and the master room, with an en suite attached, comes in at 4.21m x 3.85m.

The property also includes a gymnasium and cinema room outbuilding.

The new owners of The Marlings will have an electric gated private driveway.

A neat water fountain feature is there to welcome visitors to the front of the property at the end of a long gravel drive.

The cinema room and gym in an outbuilding (Image: Rightmove)

Most of the green space falls on the southwest side of the house for the most sunlight.

The gardens also include an orchard area and raised decking.

The property description on Rightmove says: “The Marlings comprises a detached family house which has been extended and improved within recent years but also benefits from further planning consent for extension, if required.

“The property stands within the grounds of Sedbury Park, an impressive Grade II* Listed Country House and as such, the gardens of The Marlings enjoy a country estate parkland feel.

“The gardens are laid extensively to lawn with a good variety of mature trees and offer commanding views towards the south-west across Chepstow, the Lower Wye Valley and the Severn Estuary.

“The property offers well appointed accommodation with entrance hall, living room open plan to orangery with separate dining room, impressive kitchen with large island and a good range of appliances, open plan to family room, guest en suite bedroom and utility room to the ground floor.”