The Home Builders Federation (HBF) and Women into Construction have started recruitment for their next Women into Home Building programme.

The aim is to counterbalance the gender ratio within site management roles, as presently only 4 per cent of these positions are held by women.

The programme is delivered with 11 national home builders.

Participants in the scheme will gain first hand experience with a fully-funded online week of insights and development sessions with home building employers, followed by a two-week onsite work placement.

1-2-1 career coaching and support will be provided by Women into Construction.

Jenny Herdman, director for HBF’s home building skills partnership, said: "Having women in onsite leadership roles expands perspectives, introduces different leadership styles and boosts creativity."

Jacqui Wordsworth, Women into Construction's business development director, said: "Our collective aim is to inspire and encourage more women to take up a career in home building."

Interested women can attend an online information session and virtual site visit on April 15, before the April 16 application deadline.