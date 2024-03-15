Craig Evans, 42, from Cardiff, has a total of 69 unique rabbits inked on his arms, legs, and chest, and had the record confirmed on November, 20, 2023.

When he got his first one in 2009, Mr Evans said he had no idea that he would end up getting so many more, but after getting a second rabbit tattoo during a trip to New York, he decided to stick with the theme.

He has been tattooed by various artists from around the UK and beyond, including countries such as Japan, Spain and the USA.

Mr Evans, who works as a TV camera operator, estimates that he’s spent almost £10,000 and more than 100 hours in the chair getting his tattoos.

Craig Evans has 69 rabbit tattoos on his body - a new world record (Image: Guinness World Records) He claims they were “worth every penny” and “worth every minute”, especially now that he’s received a Guinness World Records title.

Each tattoo's design varies, from realistic to cartoon rabbits, a robot rabbit and dozens more.

Mr Evans' passion for the animal began as a child with characters such as Bugs Bunny, Roger Rabbit, and Thumper from Bambi.

Then as he grew up, he started collecting rabbit-themed art from around the world.

“I love the aesthetic of a rabbit,” he explained.

“They’re such cute creatures, and the juxtaposition of getting something so cute as a tattoo, which is usually renowned for being a tough person’s thing, is something I really like."

However, despite his passion for the cotton-tailed creature, Mr Evans has a dog at home, a terrier called Bertie, whom he has tattooed wearing a bunny bandana, to be in-keeping with his theme.

Mr Evans has been collecting the tattoos for more than a decade (Image: Guinness World Records)Having followed the Guinness World Records as a child, Mr Evans said it is a dream come true to be able to celebrate his own record.

He said: “I always wanted to have a record but never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever actually get one.

“My framed certificate has pride of place on my living room wall and I’m genuinely so proud and happy! It’s a dream come true.”

Any keen viewers will be able to see Mr Evans' record attempt when the program Guinness World Records Cymru 2024 airs on S4C on April 1.