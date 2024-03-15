Memories of a Blaenavon street have been turned into a digital exhibition.
Tapestries capturing the historical essence of Broad Street's shops and businesses are now part of a digital and audio exhibition.
The project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, uses a mix of interactive features, digital and traditional art, and audio snippets from older residents reminiscing about their experiences and the street's roots.
Artists Penny Turnbull and Natasha James worked on this project following the completion of two 18-foot tapestries last year.
These earlier works were donated to the Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon.
The initiative is delivered through a partnership comprising Blaenavon Townscape Heritage Programme, Blaenavon Civic Society, and community groups like Blaenavon Seniors, the Blaenavon Heritage History Group, and the Blaenavon Community Museum.
Councillor Joanne Gauden acknowledged the tapestry as a significant step to honour Blaenavon's history, saying: “Through its engaging and accessible format, the tapestry promises to be a valuable educational resource and a source of pride for the community. It’s a testament to the power of community collaboration and creative expression."
The digital exhibition will be permanently displayed in the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre from Tuesday, March 19.
