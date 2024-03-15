Award-winning producer Ellen Kent joins forces with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv to present performances of Bizet’s Carmen on April 2 and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on April 15, at the New Theatre.

Carmen, a tale of passion and jealousy, features some of the opera's most iconic melodies.

Natalia Matveeva and Irina Sproglis, Ukrainian mezzo-sopranos, will star in this rendition directed by Ms Kent.

Madama Butterfly, on the other hand, narrates the tragic love story of a young Japanese girl and an American naval officer.

This opera features Korean soprano Elena Dee, Ukrainian soprano Alyona Kistenyova, and Ukrainian mezzo-sopranos Natalia Matveeva and Irina Sproglis, under the direction of Ms Kent.

This collaboration follows the success of the spring 2023 tour.

Tickets for both operas are available from Trafalgar Tickets.

The cast is subject to change and both performances will have English subtitles. Carmen is sung in French and Madama Butterfly in Italian.