The popular children's author is working with Birmingham Stage Company for the new production, after successful collaborations with 'Gangsta Granny' and 'Billionaire Boy'.

The thrilling plot follows young Stella as she uncovers the truth about her Aunt Alberta, promising a riveting encounter for the family.

David Walliams said: "The BSC’s live shows of my books are always brilliant.

"I can’t wait for the fun to begin again – it’s going to be a hoot!"

The well-loved comedian, renowned for works like 'Little Britain', turned his hand to children's books, becoming an acclaimed author.

This new production is a testament to his continuing influence in children's literature.

Neal Foster has adapted and directed 'Awful Auntie'. This marks the first time he will be appearing on stage, as he takes on the titular role alongside his roles behind the scenes.

The play will be staged at the New Theatre, Cardiff from April 10 to 13 and is suitable for those aged five and over.

Tickets can be booked at The New Theatre, by calling the box office or visiting the website.