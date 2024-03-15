Newport Women’s Forum has inaugurated their annual bursary award for 2024, as part of the lively International Women’s Day celebrations at The Riverfront Theatre on March 9.

Dame Rosemary Butler, Chair, and founder of the forum, initiated the event and enthusiastically welcomed three former beneficiaries.

Megan Ludlow discussed how the bursary helped her become a writer, while Ethylle Bering was able to complete her sailing training due to the financial assistance.

Meanwhile, 2023 recipient Chanelle Tolcher is now reaching the final stages of her first year of her PGCE course.

Newport West MS, Jayne Bryant, outlined the eligibility to apply for the bursary of up to £1,500.

Ms Bryant said: "Women’s groups as well as individuals can apply.

"Women must be aged 18 or over and live in the Newport City Council area."

The audience was encouraged to spread the word and inspire others to apply.

The application deadline is June 28, 2024.