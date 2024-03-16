THIS elegantly decorated, Grade II listed building will leave you speechless as you admire the gold leafing on the walls, a library sure to transport you to Oxford, and an entire basement leisure suite.
Situated on Glen Usk Road in the peaceful setting of Llanhennock in Monmouthshire, sits this Grade II listed building with many hand-painted walls and ornate gold leafing.
Outside
The property comes with well-kept gardens and grounds with a view of the Usk River while the trees offer security, privacy and protection. The gardens get close to The Celtic Manor 2010 Ryder Cup golf course, making it the perfect setting for golf fans.
There are multiple gardens but the formal lawns closest to the house have stone-walled terraces for privacy, with sophisticated shrubs and plants lining the pathways with a rose garden nearby.
The gardens, which have been home to a group of peacocks for decades, lead to a Wimbledon-sized AstroTurf tennis court and enough space for a private helicopter.
Along with the main house, stables can be found east of the house with a tiled courtyard, clock tower, two two-bed cottages for employees, a double garage and car port.
Main residence
The main building of the mansion offers just as exquisite views as the outside.
Built over four floors in a Georgian design which was refurbished, there are over 16,000 sq. feet in the Listed Grade II building. Visitors will enter through an impressive reception hall, with towering columns, and elegant stairs.
The main reception rooms, of which there are six in total, include exceptionally high ceilings, full height windows, carved marble fireplaces, polished oak floorboards and decorative plasterwork.
The kitchen features an open plan space with a marble-top island and plenty of storage space, to make entertaining even easier.
The basement leisure suite is a sight to behold, as it has been remodelled for entertaining.
It includes includes four fully refurbished vaults with playroom/gym, bar and dance floor, full size snooker room, steam room and toilets.
Linked to the house by the kitchen is a Grecian-style temple which dates back to the 1800s, with a grand library, minster fireplace and minstrels gallery which will make you feel as though you are at Oxford University.
This property has some unique and well-placed features.
