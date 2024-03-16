Situated on Glen Usk Road in the peaceful setting of Llanhennock in Monmouthshire, sits this Grade II listed building with many hand-painted walls and ornate gold leafing.

The property is surrounded by nature for extra privacy. (Image: Rightmove)

Outside

The property comes with well-kept gardens and grounds with a view of the Usk River while the trees offer security, privacy and protection. The gardens get close to The Celtic Manor 2010 Ryder Cup golf course, making it the perfect setting for golf fans.

A view of the magnificent grounds that come with this generous property. (Image: Rightmove)

There are multiple gardens but the formal lawns closest to the house have stone-walled terraces for privacy, with sophisticated shrubs and plants lining the pathways with a rose garden nearby.

A private tennis court can provide hours of entertainment and exercise. (Image: Rightmove)

The gardens, which have been home to a group of peacocks for decades, lead to a Wimbledon-sized AstroTurf tennis court and enough space for a private helicopter.

The mansion comes complete with a tennis court and multiple gardens. (Image: Rightmove)

Along with the main house, stables can be found east of the house with a tiled courtyard, clock tower, two two-bed cottages for employees, a double garage and car port.

Outside of the main house, sits a separate building with two two-bed cottages, double garages and a car port. (Image: Rightmove)

Main residence

The main building of the mansion offers just as exquisite views as the outside.

Built over four floors in a Georgian design which was refurbished, there are over 16,000 sq. feet in the Listed Grade II building. Visitors will enter through an impressive reception hall, with towering columns, and elegant stairs.

Majestic entrance with Persian rugs (Image: Rightmove)

The main reception rooms, of which there are six in total, include exceptionally high ceilings, full height windows, carved marble fireplaces, polished oak floorboards and decorative plasterwork.

One of the six reception rooms in the mansion. (Image: Rightmove)

Picturesque hallway leading upstairs (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen features an open plan space with a marble-top island and plenty of storage space, to make entertaining even easier.

Kitchen equipped with sky light, island and high-grade appliances. (Image: Rightmove)

Another view of the kitchen at the mansion. (Image: Rightmove)

The basement leisure suite is a sight to behold, as it has been remodelled for entertaining.

It includes includes four fully refurbished vaults with playroom/gym, bar and dance floor, full size snooker room, steam room and toilets.

Bar in the basement leisure centre with seating area. (Image: Rightmove)

Full-sized snooker table (Image: Rightmove)

Another view of the basement (Image: Rightmove)

Part of the basement in the house (Image: Rightmove)

Linked to the house by the kitchen is a Grecian-style temple which dates back to the 1800s, with a grand library, minster fireplace and minstrels gallery which will make you feel as though you are at Oxford University.

Library in the mansion (Image: Rightmove)

Library in the mansion (Image: Rightmove)

This property has some unique and well-placed features.

