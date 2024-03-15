The Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) is took advantage of the gathering in Cannes, France, to advertise key investment prospects.

Amongst the £15bn worth of investment opportunities on display by CCR were the Blaenau Gwent Tech Valleys project and St Modwen Park in Newport.

The event - called Marche International des Professionals d’Immobilier (MIPIM) - ran between March 12 and 14. The exhibition features more than 26,000 participants, including around 5,000 global investors, 4,800 developers, and hundreds of journalists.

The CCR, along with its ten councils, is keen on endorsing South East Wales and its investment possibilities.

Known as a critical occasion in the property and asset investment sector, this event brings together representatives for networking, learning, and promoting their regions' potential and skillsets.

UK regions and major cities also take part, increasing the competition for securing investment.

One of those who attended was Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of the CCR cabinet, comprised of leaders from the ten local authority partners of CCR. He said: "This week presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Cardiff Capital Region to a global audience at a renowned industry event.

"We look forward to being ambassadors for the Region and we will be working hard to ensure that our attendance will bring tangible benefits for all.

"With our universities, research institutions, and tech start-ups, CCR is proving a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Our developing technology sector, in particular, is attracting attention from investors seeking opportunities in areas such as digital innovation, cybersecurity, and renewable energy."

CCR ambassador Dan Biggar, a former rugby player for Wales and British Lions, also joined in to promote the offers at the CCR exhibition stand.

CCR chief executive officer, Kellie Beirne, spoke of the need to highlight the region's competitive strengths globally.

She said: “We need to sell our region’s competitive strengths on a global stage, and seek out the investors, backers and markets that like our offer.

“With its strategic location, thriving economy, and ambitious development projects, CCR offers investors a compelling opportunity to be part of its growth story.”

With a strong focus on sustainable development and communities, the CCR team is showcasing their various investment opportunities that demonstrate economic resilience and sustained growth across finance, technology, and life sciences sectors.