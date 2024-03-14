Father-of-four James Bristow started the blaze after breaking into Daniel Dennehy’s shed in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran last summer.

He caused nearly £7,000 worth of damage as the fire destroyed the shed and the tools inside before the flames spread to a fence and the neighbouring property of a 90-year-old woman.

The bizarre and unprovoked incident has had a devastating effect on Mr Dennehy who runs a garden maintenance business.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said the defendant had kicked PC Alexander Hiscocks twice in the chest when he and other police officers came to arrest him.

MORE NEWS: Dragons player made thousands selling drugs

Bristow was pepper sprayed as he then reached for an officer's Taser from his holster.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the defendant had a problem with cocaine and alcohol misuse.

CCTV capturing the attack was played to Judge Richard Kember.

Miss Smith-Higgins read Mr Dennehy’s victim impact statement in which he said: “This incident has completely changed my life.

“I experience flashbacks.

“I honestly thought I would lose my life as the fire was spreading towards my door.

“I could feel the extreme heat through my window.”

He added: “I thought James was a good friend of mine.

“Never in a million years did I think he was capable of this.

“I am terrified that he will come back and finish the job.”

Bristow, 30, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences took place at just after midnight on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Hilary Roberts representing Bristow said: “This was a disgraceful incident and he is very sorry for what he’s done.

“He was out of control.”

His barrister asked the court to take into account his client’s remorse and guilty pleas.

Judge Kember jailed Bristow for three years and imposed a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting Mr Dennehy.