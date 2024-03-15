Every Thursday will feature sessions of Gentle Yoga from 9am - 10am and Dynamic Yoga from 10.15am - 11.45am.

On March 15, there will be a lecture on the Newport Medieval Ship by Dr Toby Jones, curator of the ship.

Doors open at 7pm.

A subsequent visit to the ship is scheduled for April 6 at noon.

A Coffee & Craft event providing fun crafting activities and refreshments is set for March 18 from 2pm - 4pm.

The same day, a Book Club meeting will be held from 7pm - 8.30pm during which "The Lindbergh Nanny" by Mariah Fredericks will be discussed.

On March 22 from 7pm there is a pub night, and a Mega Egga Hunt is scheduled from March 22 to April 2.

Other events planned include a Kids N’ Craft session on April 13 from 10 - 11.30am, a musical evening featuring singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid on May 4 at 7.30pm, and a Plant & Cake Bring & Buy Sale on May 25.