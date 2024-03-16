Then an escape room might be just the adventure you are looking for, and with a new set of rooms making their way to Caerphilly later this year, there's bound to be something for everyone.

Escape rooms are designed to be fun, active puzzles designed in clue or riddle form, and they seem to be the new craze sweeping the nation.

South Wales Escape Rooms, who already have a very popular escape room in Blackwood, are bringing their unique blend of puzzles and fun to Caerphilly in April.

According to their website, an escape room can be an "unforgettable experience", a sentiment echoed by the dozens of customers who have left reviews on the Facebook page of the Blackwood branch, with many declaring their desires to return to try a different room in future.

The new branch in Caerphilly, located just off the high street, on Pentrebane Street, will offer four different rooms for people to try, which are: The Big Cheese, Caerphilly Castle, The Mine and The Witch.

Each of the rooms has a detailed description which can be found on the website, where you can also look at prices for group slots.

In a post on the new Caerphilly Escape Rooms Facebook page, from Tuesday, March 12, the team said: "We are yet to open but we can happily confirm our location, in the heart of Caerphilly town.

"Seconds from the high street and walkable from the train/bus station.

"We will keep developments updated on our Facebook page. So Please Like/Share/Follow our Facebook along with tagging your name in this post and we will select names from the list to test our first room when we are ready to open.

"We are so pleased to bring Escape Rooms to Caerphilly and hope to be entertaining you all soon."

There is no official opening date yet, but the aim is to open next month, with dozens of people already expressing an interest.

You can find the further updates on the Facebook page, and detailed descriptions for each room on their website here.