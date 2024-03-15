A Savers shop in Caerphilly town centre has won permission to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption, despite neighbours’ concerns about antisocial behaviour.
One resident who objected to the plan told the council they feared another off-licence in the area would lead to “debauchery”.
Another feared it could lead to “loitering” and “more drunk people” in the town centre.
The cosmetics retailer argued it was already licensed to sell booze at more than 300 of its UK branches and took its responsibilities “very seriously”.
Gwent Police raised no objection to the plans and said there had been no problems at other Savers branches, in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, where booze is already sold.
The members of Caerphilly Council’s licensing sub-committee voted unanimously in favour of granting the premises licence to Savers.
It will be allowed to sell alcohol at its store, on Cardiff Road, seven days a week, in line with the conditions agreed with the council and police.
