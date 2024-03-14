The Bristol Channel has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world – in the region of 13m (43ft) and in the last couple of days that tidal range has almost been met.

Yesterday, March 13, at just before 9pm, high tide at Penarth Pier was expected to be a massive 13.09m.

Today, Thursday, March 14, high tide was at 9.45am estimated to be 12.9m.

Penarth Pier is going through extraordinarily high 'Spring tides' (Image: Newsquest)

The Bristol Channel has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world – in the region of 13m (Image: Newsquest)

Watch as we were at one of the highest tides of the year at Penarth Pier, in the video below

What is a Spring tide?

According to the Met Office, when there is a high tide, the Sun, Moon and Earth are in alignment and the gravitational force is strong.

These tides are known as “Spring tides” and occur twice a month.

When in alignment, the Moon and Sun combine in gravitational forces to bring the highest and lowest tides of the month.

High tide this morning, March 14, was at 9.45am (Image: Newsquest)

High tides are caused when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in alignment and the gravitational force is strong (Image: Newsquest)

Flooding in Cardiff Bay and five-star Severn bore

If you haven’t noticed, it’s been raining quite a lot recently.

In fact, February was one of the wettest experienced in South Wales with the Met Office recording the region having a 200 per cent increase of rain in Feb 2024 compared to the seasonal average (taken between 1991 and 2000).

Watch the video below as we walk along the pier at Penarth during high Spring tide

The rainfall has had an effect on the entire region.

In Cardiff Bay there was flooding at Adventurers Quay on Tuesday, March 12.

In Newport yesterday, March 13, Docks Way was closed due to flooding from A48 Usk Way (Maesglas Retail Park Roundabout) to Mendalgief Road.

The high tide this morning... (Image: Newsquest)

...and what the pier looks like when the tide is out (Image: Newsquest)

Water crashing on the steps at the pier (Image: Newsquest)

Newport is also experiencing extremely high tides the same as Penarth.

High tide this morning was expected to reach 7.2m. And yesterday evening at 9.30pm it reached 7.1m.

There have been recent flood warnings in place issued by Natural Resources Wales.

The latest, today, March 14, were amber warnings for the Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire and Usk Estuary.

Not everyone is opposed to all the wetness around us, whether it be rain or high tides.

In the Severn Estuary on Tuesday, surfers attempted to ride a “five-star bore” (a bore is a tidal phenomenon in which the leading edge of the incoming tide forms waves that travels up a river).