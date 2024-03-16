The Spitalfields Trust, which was founded by architectural historian and TV presenter Dan Cruickshank in 1977, has been restoring Caerwent House since 2017.

The nine bedroom property in the village north of Caldicot, dates back to the late 16th or early 17th century and was at risk of collapse when Monmouthshire County Council compulsorily purchased it in 2016 and passed ownership to the trust dedicated to preserving historic buildings.

Though Caerwent House may be more than 325 years old, it was substantially rebuilt and remodelled in the in the early 19th century and grade II-listed in 1985. The council had served a repairs notice on the property in 2013 due to concern at its poor condition.

The trust received planning permission, and listed building consent, in 2018 to divide the house in two with the intention of selling the properties.

But alterations to the agreed plans have been made, which the trust has said were either necessary “due to the condition” of the building or “required to create viable new homes in order to secure a sustainable future for the at risk building.”

Changes included replacing a large lean-to at the back with two timber glazed lean-tos, rather than enclosed porches as approved, and the use of alternative timber cladding, doors and windows on an out building known as the wash house.

The trust said the details of the application were discussed “at length” with Monmouthshire council’s conservation officers and reflect their comments and advice, and it has “engaged” with the officers throughout the project.

It added Welsh historic buildings body Cadw was also consulted, and offered no objection, to it creating two separate accesses, one using the original access that was to be blocked, from the road. As a result there will be two openings in the stone boundary wall at the front of the house.

Monmouthshire council planning officer Victoria Cornock said, in a report, it was “unfortunate” the changes had been “undertaken to a significant degree” without permission but approved them with conditions, including on use of materials.

Her report stated: “The works that have been carried out have therefore been considered in a holistic view of saving the building and restoring as much as possible for future generations.”

The wash house with Caerwent House behind it. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council planning file.)

The size of the lean-tos were also reduced “to a point where they are no longer considered to be detrimental enough to warrant refusal.”

It was also agreed the new access points will have an acceptable impact on the character of the listed buildings but the gates had to be set further back to meet highway concerns. There will be a condition on the access gates used.

Ms Cornock also stated the work is outside the Caerwent Roman Town scheduled monument but inside the known areas of the Roman town.

All works were monitored by archaeologists and any direct impact on the buried archaeology mitigated. The lean-tos are similar to other structures attached to other buildings in Caerwent and, Ms Coronock said “have caused no adverse effect on the setting of the scheduled monument.”

The changes have been approved and listed building consent also granted.