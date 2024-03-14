It was outside Jenner Park School on February 26, that a 17-year-old teen was grappled to the ground by two police officers who had to restrain him.

Terrified parents witnessed it all outside the school at pick-up time when it’s alleged the teen drove a stolen car dangerously down Hannah Street, crashing into other parked vehicles.

The incident happened outside Jenner Park School (Image: Facebook)

South Wales Police has now revealed where the case into the incident is, with the teen released under investigation.

The teen was arrested for a number of criminal offences including vehicle theft, assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

The teen faces four criminal charges and is under investigation (Image: Facebook)

Jenner Park School on Hannah St where the incident occurred (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Following an incident in Hannah Street, Barry, at around 3.15pm on February 26, a 17-year-old local teen has been arrested on suspicion of a number of criminal offences including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage.

“He is released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”