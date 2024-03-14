A TEEN is alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle and then driven it dangerously outside a Barry school.
It was outside Jenner Park School on February 26, that a 17-year-old teen was grappled to the ground by two police officers who had to restrain him.
Terrified parents witnessed it all outside the school at pick-up time when it’s alleged the teen drove a stolen car dangerously down Hannah Street, crashing into other parked vehicles.
South Wales Police has now revealed where the case into the incident is, with the teen released under investigation.
The teen was arrested for a number of criminal offences including vehicle theft, assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Following an incident in Hannah Street, Barry, at around 3.15pm on February 26, a 17-year-old local teen has been arrested on suspicion of a number of criminal offences including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage.
“He is released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article