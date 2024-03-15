Ffos Caerffili was set to open on Friday, but the council have been forced to delay the opening for the fourth time, blaming the "significant rainfall" in recent weeks, which they has impacted the construction of the market.

The news comes as a major disappointment to a number of customers, with a large variety of food stalls, including Bao Selecta, and craft and clothing stores such as Circular Studio, having been taking deliveries in preparation for tomorrow's original opening.

Caerphilly Council have confirmed that a revised opening date is expected in around early April, with an official launch event to follow.

They say the delay is to ensure that the final works can be completed "to the high standards expected of an exciting project such as this".

Deputy leader of Caerphilly Council Jamie Pritchard has spoken on the council's regret over making the choice to delay the opening.

He said: "Unfortunately, the high level of rainfall we have experienced has had a significant impact on the completion of the works.

"I’m sure residents will understand that we must ensure that the site is safe and fully accessible before we can open the doors to the public.

“The colourful container-style market will be a vibrant new focal point for the town and the contractors are working hard to get the scheme completed as quickly as possible alongside the market operators and our local traders."

Caerphilly Council had previously said a total of 28 traders will be joining the market, offering not just food and drink but office and retail space.

Cllr Pritchard expects the market to create around 40 to 50 jobs, and be a major force for improving footfall in the town centre.

Ffos Caerffili is a key part of the council’s Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Initiative and the European Regional Development Fund.

The scheme has also been supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda.