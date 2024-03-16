Deighton Primary and Blaenau Gwent Council have welcomed a very positive Estyn report which has praised the school for being a stimulating, engaging and nurturing learning environment for all pupils.

The recently published report comes following an inspection at the Tredegar school in December 2023.

Deighton Primary School has been praised for its inclusive, engaging and nurturing environment (Image: Deighton Primary School)

Among the highlights were recognition that school leaders, staff and governors are all working effectively as a community to develop an inclusive school focused on raising aspirations for all pupils and developing them as resilient, lifelong learners.

Relationships between pupils and adults are strong, and the school’s partnership with parents is outstanding, something which inspectors were particularly impressed by.

The support for pupils with additional learning needs, and those who are vulnerable, is effective.

Deighton Primary School was lauded for the way they develop students as resilient, lifelong learners (Image: Blaenau Gwent CBC / Deighton Primary School) Pupils appreciate the high-quality care and support when they experience social and emotional difficulties.

Inspectors found that staff provide a wide range of authentic learning experiences and capture pupils’ interests by giving them carefully considered opportunities to influence what they learn.

Headteacher Mr Huw Waythe is "extremely proud" of the report.

He said: "Our whole school community has worked tirelessly to ensure that our pupils receive the best possible start in life.

"I’m delighted that the report recognises our dedicated staff and Governors and the work they do to provide our learners with a range of experiences that they might not ordinarily have.”

All children at the school are supported to enable them to learn in an engaging way that nurtures their development (Image: Blaenau Gwent CBC / Deighton Primary School)The school's Chair of Governors, Cllr Haydn Trollope said: “We are so proud of our school. This result can only come about when everyone works together, the staff from the head down to the caretaker work as one and are truly valued.

"The aim is to give children the best start in life, and we all work hard to achieve this. I am proud to be a part of the Deighton community.”

Blaenau Gwent Council's Cabinet Member for People and Education, Cllr Sue Edmunds also shared her delight at the news.

She said: “Deighton Primary and the wider school community should be extremely proud of this wonderful Estyn report.

"We’re committed in Blaenau Gwent to working with our schools and a range of partners on our vision to empower our learners to be ambitious, ethically informed, lifelong learners.

"We want our schools to be inclusive of all and maximise wellbeing for children and young people and Deighton Primary is a great example of that – well done all!”