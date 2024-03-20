Coleg Gwent will charge the necessary exam fees if students are taking an exam for the second time, although it will continue to cover the costs for the first sitting.

Victoria Davies, assistant principal for curriculum & quality, said: “At Coleg Gwent, we are committed to providing accessible educational opportunities to all our learners.

"Examination Fees are determined by the awarding bodies and are established as college policy. For all full time learners taking their first sitting of exams, Coleg Gwent covers the examination fees. However, if a full-time learner wishes to re-sit an exam, they are required to pay the relevant examination fee, which is then passed on to the awarding body.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, examination fees were subject to varying arrangements, which were at the discretion of the awarding body."

Some concerns have been raised about the impact this could have on the students, particularly those from the catchment area where Coleg Gwent is located, Lliswerry in Newport.

Concerns over charging fees

In 2015, Newport City Council released a ward profile for Lliswerry, where socioeconomic factors were highlighted together with how the council plans to combat them.

According to the council report, "The proportion of people with no formal qualifications is almost 10 percentage points higher than the Newport rate and the proportion of people with higher level qualifications is almost 5 percentage points lower.

"This indicates a challenging situation with regards to adult education and skills in the Lliswerry ward."

Victoria Davies, assistant principal, added: "We understand that some learners may face extenuating circumstances, and in such cases, the college may be able to provide additional support.

"For help and advice, our learners can contact our CG Support or Learner Services teams.”

More information on Coleg Gwent's examination fee policy can be found here.