The new workspace and contact centre is based in the city centre's Capital Quarter development and will serve as a base for employees from across the BT Group, including EE, BT Business, and Openreach.

This investment is part of BT’s programme to modernise its workspaces and reduce its UK locations from over 300 to roughly 30.

The Cardiff hub has been equipped with the latest smart building technologies, flexible workspaces, and collaboration areas, among other facilities such as a roof terrace, cafe, underground cycle parking and shower and changing facilities to enhance employee wellbeing.

Commenting on the development, BT Group’s director of property Brent Mathews said: "We're really pleased to open our exciting new workspace in the centre of Cardiff.

"Despite the economic challenges, and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in the capital of Wales and the wider region."

He further emphasised the continued importance of an office environment for employee development and collaboration.

BT Group provides around 4,000 jobs and contributes approximately £700 million annually to the Welsh economy.