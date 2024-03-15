The 45-year-old appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in January this year talking about the differences in being approached in Los Angeles and London.

Corden hosted The Late Late Show between 2015 and 2023 in the USA so had achieved celebrity status in both countries.

Asked by Meyers on the differences between people coming up to him he explained: "You don't really get approached by anyone in L.A. because firstly, you're not walking anywhere, you're in a car and then you're in a valet."

Using the example of walking into a restaurant he continued: "If you live in Los Angeles and you host a show at 12.35 in the morning on CBS you know where you are in the food chain.

"You know like Oprah [Winfrey] was in here yesterday. They actually look at you with disdain."

James Corden discusses being approached in the UK

Talking about being approached by people in the UK Corden shared: "In the UK I wrote a TV show that not many people here would really know called Gavin and Stacey."

This prompted a section of the audience to break out into rapturous applause which initially confused Corden.

Following that he asked some people in the crowd if they were British and where they were from in the UK, to which they said Kent.

He then joked: "Kent!? Look out guys, be careful".

After asking where they were from in Kent and hearing they were from Chatham he said almost instantly: "Oh they're thieves, they are thieves" before laughing and saying he loved that they were at the show.

Recommended reading:

Continuing with his initial point Corden explained that most people in the UK approached him about Gavin and Stacey saying catchphrases from the show to him.

He also mentioned that many people asked him about the cliffhanger to the 2019 Christmas Special which saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) propose to Corden's character Smithy without showing how he responded.

Many people were curious as to how he thought the character would respond and he said it was something he would "never share".