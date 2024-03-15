The Money Saving Expert shared steps everyone should follow to reduce their bills next month.

April’s increase comes on top of a 17 per cent rise last year, with BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone all confirming price rises this spring.

Talking to viewers of ITV’s Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Mr Lewis said: "What's weird here though is while the price you pay if you stick are going up, the prices are plummeting if you switch to a SIM only deal.

"Step 1 is to text INFO for free to 85075 to check if you're free to leave.

"Step 2 is to use a cheap SIM comparison and step 3, to keep your number, is text PAC to 65075 and give the code to your new firm."

If you text ‘PAC’ to 65075 you can get your PAC code and give that to your new network, requesting that your mobile number be moved across to your new company.

Martin has also previously recommended using a cheap deal available elsewhere as something to haggle with your current mobile provider over.

He said: “When you go to them and that's where you get the better deal, if they say to you 'I'm sorry we will disconnect you, you say 'I just need to check that with my husband, wife or parrot."

Consumer experts Which? have warned about the damage of mid-contract price rises in the past, highlighting a similar expected increase to broadband prices this April.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “From working and school to online banking and social media, a good broadband and mobile connection is essential to everyday modern life.

“That’s why it’s outrageous that unpredictable mid-contract price hikes have been allowed to continue in the telecoms industry for so long – especially when so many have been struggling to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis. Consumers must have certainty about the total cost of their contract.

“Ofcom should also use their review to finally ban these unpredictable mid-contract price hikes that harm consumers and undermine competition.

“Consumers need to know exactly how much their contract will cost when they sign up.”