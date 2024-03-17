Khaled Larcombe, 44, from Newport is accused of assaulting Lloyd Jones in the city on November 12, 2022.

The defendant, of Playford Crescent, denied the charge after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Larcombe is due to stand trial on September 16 with the case expected to last two days.

He was granted unconditional bail by Judge Richard Kember.

Larcombe was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.