Lee Price sped off after refusing to stop for officers as they spotted him at the wheel of a stolen red Vauxhall Astra in Ebbw Vale.

The 21-year-old learner driver nearly hit a woman pushing a pram during the dramatic incident, Newport Crown Court was told.

A stinger device had been deployed which had punctured all four tyres but Price kept on going.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans played footage, supplied by CPS Wales, showing the defendant eventually abandoning the car before it continued to roll forward towards a lamppost.

Price was driving while his brother was a passenger in the front seat.

The defendant was arrested with the help of a police helicopter circling above after being chased when he made a dash for it from the vehicle.

The defendant told officers that a friend of his had offered him the Astra for £2,000 but he refused to name him.

Price, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for a constable, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sol Hartley, mitigating, said: “The defendant entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

“He’s left under no illusions as to the seriousness of his actions and the risks that he posed to others.”

His barrister asked the court to take into account his young age and the fact that he had no previous convictions.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell KC, told Price: “You carried on driving for a considerable distance on bare wheels with no tyres.

“You then got out of the car and ran off with your brother who was as a passenger in the front seat.

“You narrowly missed a pedestrian pushing a pram and you could easily have killed someone and if you had, you would be looking at a prison sentence of six or seven years.

“You didn't have a licence at the time, you failed to stop for the police and you didn't have insurance.”

But he told Price he was prepared to spare him an immediate prison sentence.

The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He will have to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Price was banned from driving for 12 months and must pay a £187 surcharge.