Cameron Stokes, 23, of Highfield Close, Dinas Powys, has been charged with murder.

Stokes is alleged to have stabbed to death Josh Barr in Cambridge on Sunday, March 10.

Stokes is charged with murder along with Tyler Marshall, 19, of no fixed address.

'Caring, strong' man who died in Cambridge on Sunday morning

The family of a "caring, strong" man who died in Cambridge on Sunday morning have remembered him as "a ray of sunshine".

Police were called by the ambulance service at 5.19am on Sunday with reports of a stabbing in Carlton Way.

Josh Barr was found in Ferrars Way and despite best efforts of paramedics, the 31-year-old, of Victoria Road, Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josh Barr died in Cambridge on Sunday morning (Image: Cambridge Police)

In a tribute, Mr Barr’s family said: “Josh was caring, strong and a fighter. Everyone that met him said he had such a kind soul.

“He was a loving son and was dearly loved by us all. He was a ray of sunshine.”

A post-mortem examination, which took place yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) concluded that Mr Barr died from a stab wound to the chest.

Stokes and Marshall appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today, March 14, where they were remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow (March 15).

A third man, aged 21, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.