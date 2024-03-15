Roxanne Edwards, 26, from Newport admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a male pitbull terrier type dog called Zeus and being in charge of a dangerous dog in respect of him and causing unnecessary suffering to a female blue XL Bully known as Zya.

She also pleaded guilty to an animal welfare offence in that she failed to exhibit normal behaviour patterns, accommodating them in a clean environment, providing fresh clean drinking water and providing veterinary attention as required.

Edwards, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, admitted committing the offences between May 19, 2023 and June 22, 2023.

She was made the subject of a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a four-month curfew between 8pm and 8am.

Edwards must also pay £514 in costs and a surcharge.