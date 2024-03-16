Rugby is being provided in Newport to allow those taking part in Ramadan to play.
The Welsh Rugby Union, Dragons RFC, Newport Live and Maindee Primary School have come together to launch a new community rugby initiative, Ramadan rugby.
Throughout Ramadan, staff will work late hours to ensure those fasting can still play rugby.
The sessions will be held at Rodney Parade every Thursday, from March 14 to April 4 at 9.30pm.
The initiative is said to promote togetherness whilst also providing an outlet during the fasting period.
